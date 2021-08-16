Obit – William Huddleston

William (Bill) Huddleston was called to his heavenly home on Friday, August 06, 2021, at the age of 91 to spend an eternity with his Savior.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hazel Terrell Huddleston, who died on July 19, 2004 at the age of 70 of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) after being tenderly cared for by Bill in their home in Madisonville, Tennessee. They were married June 15, 1959 in Dekalb County, Tennessee.

He is remembered by his family as being a caring, loyal, reliable servant to others, and especially to his family.

The family will have a private graveside service with interment at Green Hill Cemetery in Etowah, Tennessee with Pastor Brian Courtney officiating. Contributions in memory of Mr. Huddleston may be made to the First Baptist Church, 606 Church St. Philadelphia, TN 37846. Please designate “The Community Meal”.

Arrangements by McGill Click Funeral & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com