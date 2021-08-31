SHERIFF DEPARTMENT’S K-9 UNIT/DEPUTY LOCATE DRUGS, THOUSANDS IN CASH

A man discovered by a sheriff’s department K-9 unit officer and a deputy with 18 grams of marijuana and more than twenty thousand dollars in cash is expected to be in court in November.

Errias Jackson, 22, Bartlett, has been charged possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while under the influence. The investigation began when K-9 officer Sgt. Ridge Long observed a white car near the Gordonsville Exit on Interstate 40 speeding while on routine patrol.

