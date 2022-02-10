Obit – Mr. Howard Bane

Mr. Howard Bane, age 69 of Carthage, died Wednesday afternoon, February 9 at Smith County Health Care. He is survived by: wife, Teresa Bane; children, Michelle Sells and husband Brad of Cookeville, Kelly Donoho and husband Jerome of Tanglewood, Tanya Bodsford and husband Mark of Cookeville, Travis Bane of Maggart; siblings, Paul Bane and wife Annette of Bradford Hill, Janice Bane of South Carthage, Faye Jenkins and husband Ricky of Lebanon, Tammy Washer and husband Timothy of South Carthage; 11 grandchildren; Kelsey, Katie, Maizey, Jordan, Savannah, Vada, Emma, Koen, Ella, Liz, Samuel; 1 great-grandchild, Cole.

A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, February 12 at 3:00 PM. Bro. Richard Bane will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson Funeral Home