GAS PRICES UP 40¢ IN SINGLE WEEK

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, gasoline prices are expected to reach an all-time record high price in the coming days. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Tennessee rose by an astonishing 44 cents per gallon during the past week, according to GasBuddy.

In Tennessee, the average price for a gallon of gasoline stands at $3.87 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy, which surveyed 3,821 stations across the state. The latest increase comes following a fifteen cent increase in the price per gallon of gasoline in Tennessee the prior week.

