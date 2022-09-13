Man found deceased in fire

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man was discovered deceased inside a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon in the Elmwood community.

Firemen with the Forks River, Central District and Rome/Rock City fire departments were dispatched to the blaze at 2:07 p.m.

A 911 caller reported the fire and that an individual could be inside the mobile home, located at 41 Horseshoe Bend Lane.

In addition to local sources, the fire is being investigated by the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s office and Tennessee Bureau Investigation (TBI).

The body is believed to be that of the man who lived at the residence.

The Courier is awaiting a positive identification from the TBI of the man before releasing a name.

Initial reports from firemen responding to the call was heavy, black smoke showing a considerable distance from the burning structure.

One of the first firemen to arrive at the mobile home reported flames coming from windows.

The south end of the mobile home, where the man was located, was fully engulfed when firemen arrived on the scene.

The fire had also spread to a camper trailer located only feet away from the mobile home.

