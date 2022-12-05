Obit – Mr. Lynn Granstaff

Mrs. Lynn Granstaff, of South Carthage, died at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she was admitted October 14th, suffering from congestive heart failure.

Mrs. Granstaff was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. No memorial services have been planned as of this time.

She was the only child of the late Arnold E. Taylor, who died in 1986 at the age of 75, and Mattie Rose Wright Taylor, who died in 1978 at the age of 63, and was born Lucinda Taylor in Erwin in Unicoi County, Tennessee on March 5, 1941.

On May 30, 1986 Lynn was united in marriage to Rockwood, Tennessee native James Lenard (Leon) Granstaff. Mr. Granstaff preceded her in death at the age of 61 on November 6, 1998, following a battle with cancer.

A granddaughter, Jessica Marie Mitchell, died tragically in a single automobile accident on Grant Road at the age of 18 on July 6, 2001.

Before the death of her husband they resided for many years on their farm on Brittany Lane in the New Middleton community.

Mrs. Granstaff was a 1959 graduate of Unicoi County High School in Erwin and later received her Bachelor of Education degree in education from Tennessee State University in Nashville.

Following receiving her degree, she taught in the Wilson County School System.

Mrs. Granstaff was of the Pentecostal faith and for many years had attended the Faith Evangelical Church in Lebanon where her husband’s funeral services were conducted.

Surviving are her three children, Cathy Slagle Moore and husband, Brian, of Belvedere, New Jersey, Dan Slagle and wife, Georgia, of Macon Georgia, James Slagle of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; four surviving grandchildren, Ashley, Chelsea, Daniel, and Sara Lynn; five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Savannah, Gracie, Bethany and Brody.

