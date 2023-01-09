Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Burton

Mrs. Carolyn Burton age 75, a housewife of the Gladdice Community, was pronounced deceased at 4:03 a.m. Monday morning January 2, 2023 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after being transferred by Life Flight from the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. earlier that morning. Mrs. Burton had suffered a fall at the family’s Gladdice Highway home around 1 a.m. that morning.

Mrs. Burton was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her funeral services were conducted on Saturday morning January 7th from the Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church with the church pastor Bro. Bryan Bratcher officiating assisted by Mrs. Burton’s brother-in-law, Bro. Jeff Burton. Following the 11 a.m. service burial was in the Burton family lot in the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community.

Mrs. Burton was one of three daughters of the late J C Bennett who died May 13, 1999 at the age of 73 and Dorothy Dean Judkins Bennett who died April 12, 2008 at the age of 88 and was born Tommie Carolyn Burton in the Lancaster Community on August 4, 1947.

Mrs. Burton was a 1965 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

In Gordonsville on February 3, 1968 she was united in marriage to Brooks Bend Community native Bonnie Wayne Burton.

She had been a member of the Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church since March 12, 1989.

She had formerly been a part of the Smith County Coatings family which was partially owned by her husband.

Surviving in addition to her husband Wayne of almost fifty five years, are their three children, Michael Burton and wife Linda of the Gladdice Community, Melanie Burton Apple and husband Keith of the New Middleton Community, Dorothy Burton Bates and husband Bill of the Gladdice Community; sister, Linda Bennett Comstock and husband Eddie of the Defeated Creek Community, Glenda Bennett Kilzer and husband Larry of the Pigeon Roost Community, mother-in-law, Betty Cook Burton of the Gladdice Community; five grandchildren, Derrick Apple and wife Keely of Clarksville, Michaela Lathan and husband Josh of Alaska, Kelsey Knight and husband Dalton of Portland, Cody Bates and Connor Bates both of the Gladdice Community; two great grandchildren, Elsi Apple and Charlotte Lathan; three step grandchildren, Tommy Lytle of Lafayette, Chancey Sallee of the Wartrace Creek Community, Brad Sallee of Texas; five step-great-grandchildren, Layla, Avery, Rand, Finn and Lochlan.

The Burton family requests memorials to the Gideons.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE

