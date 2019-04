Mr. Lem Burnet, age 67, of Pleasant Shade, died Wednesday afternoon, April 3, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Martha Burnet; son, Todd Hepner and wife Kelly of Warminster, PA; step-son, Glen Davis of Newport News, VA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Burnet will be cremated at Cumberland Family Service and a Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

Sanderson of Carthage