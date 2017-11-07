ACE HARDWARE COMING SOON

Developer Looks To Open Ace Hardware Here

A Hermitage Springs developer is expected to open an Ace Hardware store in Carthage.

The new store is expected to open around February 2018, according to Melvin Grace, who owns Ace Hardware stores in Lafayette in Tennessee and in the towns of Scottsville and Edmonton in Kentucky.

The hardware store will be located in the former Dollar City/Tennplasco building on Industrial Drive.

An ad seeking applications for manager, assistant manager and office personnel appeared in last week’s edition of the Courier.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!