DRUG CHARGES LEAD TO 20 YEAR SENTENCE

A man who pled guilty to drug sale and drug related charges in August has been sentenced in criminal court.

Jeremy Gibbs, 45, Carthage, pled guilty to possession of a schedule I drug with intent to sell, possession of a schedule III drug with intent to sell, sale of a schedule II drug Oxycodone, conspiracy to sell a schedule II drug, Oxycodone and received a $2,000 fine plus court costs in August, according to court records.

During the August proceedings, a sentencing hearing was scheduled for October 31.

Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane handed down a 20 year sentence during a lengthy sentencing hearing last Tuesday.

