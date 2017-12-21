SANTA DELIVERS – HWY 25 RE-OPENING EARLY CHRISTMAS GIFT

Santa delivered an early Christmas present for thousands of motorists who routinely travel Highway 25 west of Carthage.

Detour barriers were removed and traffic began flowing from Carthage to Tanglewood, Thursday afternoon.

It was the fourth attempt by the state transportation department to open the state highway.

The state route had been closed since June when rocks fell on a vehicle passing through the construction zone.

Paving equipment was moved in Monday, December 18 and striping was applied on Thursday, December 21, allowing the reopening.