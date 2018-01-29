OBIT: Mr. Bernice Washer, Age 72, Of The Lock 7 Community

Mr. Bernice Washer, age 72, of the Lock 7 Community was pronounced dead on arrival at 5:05 a.m. Monday morning January 29, 2018 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage after becoming gravely ill at his Lock 7 Lane home.

Mr. Washer is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife Sue Bennett Washer and the family were to make arrangements on Tuesday morning January 30th at 10 a.m.

Mr. Washer was the son of the late Jess and Robbie Washer of South Carthage.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE