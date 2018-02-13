SCHOOL BOARD’S DECISION ON LAND NEARS

A decision on land acquisition for a new school in Gordonsville could come as soon as this month. During a school board workshop held to discuss two tracts of land the board is eying for the future location of a school, board member Tommy Manning, who represents the Gordonsville area, said he felt a decision should be made at the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting which will take place on February 20. The board has an option to purchase agreement on 27.81 acres of land known as the Preston Family property on Trousdale Ferry Pike. The option expires in March.

Also, the board has been presented with a proposal from Lancaster area resident John Rose offering to give the board of education 20.86 acres to build a new “full campus” high school with the stipulation plans and funding be developed within a year. The prospective tract of land runs along Hickman Highway/Highway 264 behind Cornerstone Restaurant. The land also connects with Highway 141/New Middleton Highway. The proposal was introduced during a special school board workshop held on Monday, December 18.

The school board is looking at constructing a new school building in Gordonsville in the near future because of the area growth. During discussions, the school board has not decided whether the new school will be an elementary, middle school or high school. Also, the only discussion of time-frame is in the near future. If the school selects the Rose property, the new facility would be a high school with a design and funding in place within a year.

