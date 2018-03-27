ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT SUNDAY

The Smith County Rescue Squad will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Sunday (April 1) on the soccer fields at Crump Paris Park in South Carthage. The egg hunt will begin at 3 p.m. Age groups include: infant to three years; four years to eight years and nine years to 12 years.

There will be prizes awarded for finding the gold and silver eggs in each group. The Easter bunny will be present for photos.

The event is free and open to the public.

In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be held at the same time and location on Sunday, April 8.