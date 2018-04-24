PROPOSED MEAT PROCESSING PLANT GETS GRANT

A proposed local business will benefit from the state’s Agriculture Enterprise Fund (AEF) program. Plans are for Anderson Meats and Processing to construct a new meat processing facility off Justice Lane north of the Smith County Ambulance Service Station 1.

Agriculture officials announced the grant during a press conference Monday (April 16) held in Moss at the G.F. Hardwoods which also received a grant through the program. Steve Anderson is heading the proposed Anderson Meat and Processing.

AEF grants were awarded to nine businesses during the Monday press conference. Grants are for a new business development or expansion/upgrades to existing businesses in predominantly rural areas.

Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton and Economic and Community Development Assistant Commissioner Amy New joined local, state and business leaders attending the press conference.

The nine businesses are the second group of recipients of funding through the AEH grants program. This year’s total funding currently adds up to more than $767,000 of the $1 million set aside for the AEF.

