OBIT: Mrs. Peggy Newsom, Of The Kempville Community

Mrs. Peggy Newsom, of the Kempville Community, died at the age of 70 on Thursday morning May 3, 2018 at her home following an extended illness.

Funeral services from the Anderson and Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs were conducted Saturday afternoon May 5th at 2 p.m. Bro., Steve Waller officiated and burial followed in the King Family Cemetery in the Smith County section of the Funns Branch Community.

Born Peggy Franklin in Smith County on October 18, 1947, she was one of five children of the late Charlie “Charm” and Mary Bell Maynard Franklin.

Three of her four siblings preceded her in death, Sadie Franklin Ledbetter, Beatrice Franklin Hughes and J. T. Franklin.

Mrs. Newsom was a former factory worker and worked on many family farms during the tobacco season and especially enjoyed having fun while helping neighbors strip tobacco.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Newsom of the Kempville Community; a son, Marty Newsom and wife Pam of Edmonton, Kentucky; brother, James “Trap” Hughes of the Bagdad Community; four grandchildren, Joshua Newsom, Kati Stone, Cody Hammer and Samantha Meredith; and several nieces and nephews.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Newsom family.

