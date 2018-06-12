CONVICTED FELON ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT

A convicted felon, who attempted to pawn a gun, led police on a foot pursuit in downtown Carthage, Thursday afternoon.

The incident began when Carthage police were notified the man left the Carthage Pawn Shop with the gun in hand, traveling south on Spring Street.

It is against the law for convicted felons to possess firearms.

Carthage Assistant Police Chief Carl Brown pulled the suspect’s vehicle over at the Carthage Fire Department on Spring Street.

Assistant Chief Brown retrieved the weapon and, in the process of securing the individual, the man fled on foot running down Spring Street and up Second Avenue and across Main Street.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER