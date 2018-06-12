VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE NEARING

The deadline to register to vote in the August 2 elections is nearing. The voter registration deadline is July 3. Voters can register online at www.GoVoteTN.com, register at the Smith County Election Commission office in the Turner Building in Carthage, or print the form from the election commission website, www.smithcountyelection.com and mail it in. If voters need to change their name or address on their voter registration, they may also use the GoVoteTN.com website for that purpose.

Also, early voting in the August 2 election begins July 13 and continues through July 28 and will take place in the Smith County Election Commission office. Voting Monday through Friday will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Early voting will be open three Saturdays with voting hours from 8 a.m. until noon. Early voting will have extended hours on July 24 and July 26—8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Election officials encourage residents to take advantage of early voting because a large voter turn out is expected for the election.

If voters choose to vote on Election Day, all the precincts are the same locations except Defeated. Defeated voters will cast their ballots at The Carver Barn located at 315 Defeated Creek Highway instead of Defeated Elementary School.