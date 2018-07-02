2018 COUNTY FAIR UNDERWAY

The 2018 Smith County Fair is underway. About a month earlier than previous years, the Smith County Fair is now the second earliest fair in the state. Only the Clay County Fair, held June 11-16 is earlier. The last fair of the year in the state is the Franklin County Fair held in Winchester, October 1-6. Pre-fair events took place Saturday and the carnival rides arrived Monday. The fair continues through Saturday. This year’s fair is unique in that it is open on the Fourth of July holiday. The holiday night will be capped off with what is billed as the “area’s largest fireworks display”. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be viewed from the Russell Nixon Arena.

Also, $500 will be awarded on Wednesday night in the nightly cash drawing at the Russell Nixon Arena. In addition, beginning at 6:30 p.m. (Wednesday), a political rally will be held. Free watermelon will be provided. James Gang Amusements is providing carnival rides for this year’s fair. Carnival rides open at 5 p.m. each day. Fair admission is $5, Monday through Saturday. Children age 5 and under are admitted free. A season pass, including all seven days (pre-fair), is $20. Fair guide: Those planning to attend this year’s fair are encouraged to reconnect with their Fair on the River guide which was inside the May 24 edition of the Courier.

The 92 page fair guide contains event times and dates as well as registration times for those planning to enter contests and participate in events. The fair guide also includes a layout of the fairgrounds and parking locations. Free fair booklets can be picked up at the front desk of the Courier, at the fair and select businesses.