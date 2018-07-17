INDICTED HOMICIDE SUSPECTS APPEAR BEFORE JUDGE

Two men charged in the double homicide which occurred in April in the Dillehay Hollow have made initial court appearances. The two appeared before Criminal Court Judge John Wooten on Monday (July 9).

David Ortiz Bibian, 53, Difficult, has retained Carthage attorneys Brandon Bellar and Kara Everett to represent him. Alain E. Benitez, 18, Lebanon, is still seeking representation. Judge Wootten gave Benitez until August 13 to locate an attorney.

The two suspects are scheduled to make a second court appearance on August 13. The two suspects are being held in the county jail without bond. In June, Benitez and Bibian were indicted by the Smith County Grand Jury on two counts of second degree murder, following an investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and sheriff’s department.

The indictments do not indicate how the two victims were killed or suggest a motive. Sources say the two were shot.

