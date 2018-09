Mr. J. C. Owen, age 86, of the Kennys Bend community was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m. Monday morning September 10, 2018 at his home.

Mr. Owen is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his family was to make arrangements at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Mr. Owen is survived by his wife, Charlotte Owen and by a son and daughter in law, Jimmy and Helen Owen.

Complete arrangements will be in the next weeks edition of the “Courier”.

