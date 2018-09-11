SMITH TO FILL UNEXPIRED COUNCIL TERM

Carthage resident Judy Smith will finish out the unexpired term of the late, longtime Carthage Councilman Phillip Brooks.

The term is soon to expire and a new councilman will be seated with the November city election.

Smith is a veteran realtor and community advocate.

Smith and business owner Cole Ebel were the only two candidates to submit letters to the city expressing interest in the seat.

