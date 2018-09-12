OBIT: Mr. Mike Brown

Mr. Mike Brown, age 57, of Carthage, died Monday evening, September 10, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: children, Shane Brown and wife Mindi of Gainesboro, Latosha Raines and husband Jonathan of Club Springs; grandchildren, Blake Quick, Chloe Quick, Lucas Raines, Dylan Raines, Kennedy Brown; brother, Jimmy Brown and wife Lisa of Gordonsville; mother of children, Evelyn Deering Brown of Carthage.

Mr. Brown is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, September 13, at 1:00 PM. Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Terry Bowman, Scott Shafer, Buddy Enoch, Jimmy Brown, Timmy Bowman, Dustin Brown.

Visitation will begin Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Family Funeral Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage