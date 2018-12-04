GHS CHEERLEADERS NET 2ND PLACE/NATIONALS BID

The Gordonsville High School Cheerleaders competed for the first time ever in the 2018 Smoky Mountain Championship Cheer Competition this past Saturday, December 1 in Sevierville. The local cheerleaders competed against much larger schools and represented Gordonsville and our Smith County area very well — placing 2nd overall in the Game Day Competition.

There was only one other single A school in their division. Their outstanding performance also garnered the squad a bid to Nationals at Disney in Orlando to be held February 8-10. Gordonsville’s runner-up finish was second only to Class AAA Beech High School from nearby Sumner County.

