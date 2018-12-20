OBIT: Mrs. Jeanne Barnett Marion

Mrs. Jeanne Barnett Marion, age 71, of Carthage, TN, and a longtime resident of Nashville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

Mrs. Marion was born October 18, 1947 in Middlesboro, KY, a daughter of the late Shirley Thomas Barnett and Flora C. Barnett. She was also preceded in death by Husband; Kenny Marion, Two Brothers; Danny Lewis Barnett and Jerry Vaughn Barnett, and Nephew; Terry Vaughn Barnett. Mrs. Jeanne retired as Human Resources Director for Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN, after numerous years of service.

Jeanne was a lover of great music and fun times with friends and family. She loved beaches and ocean waves, sunshine and tans. She was also a lover of manicures and pedicures. Jeanne loved her family with an unconditional love, but most of all she loved Jesus.

Mrs. Marion is survived by Nieces; Fran Faucette of Carthage, TN, Tammie (Roger) Crawford of Brush Creek, TN, Missy Brown of Brush Creek, TN, and Dangie Turner of Tuscaloosa, AL. Nephew; J.T. Roland of Kingston, TN. Sister; Gale Horton of Carthage, TN. Great Nieces and Nephews; Isreal Bleu (Alex Miller) McCarroll, Jay (Emily) Russell, Chealsea (Michael) Sherrill, Hailey (Luke Pierce) Crawford, Joshua Barnett, and Raven (Shane Fuson) Brown. Great-great nieces and nephews; Carson Fuson, Kainan Sherrill, and Beckett Sherrill.

The family will conduct private services.

