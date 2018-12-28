OBIT: Mrs. Willette Hudson Hall

Funeral services for Mrs. Willette Hudson Hall will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 28, 2018, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Friday 12 Noon until service at Ligon & Bobo.

Mrs. Hall, age 89 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Carrick Glen Senior Living in Mt. Juliet.

Born October 26, 1929, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Wilford and Lura Johnson Hudson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother in law Nina Ruth (Marvin) Payne. Mrs. Hall graduated from Watertown High School and was a member of Westland United Methodist Church. She retired from Dupont where she had worked as an executive secretary and later worked in the same capacity at Bridgestone. Mrs. Hall loved traveling and going to estate sales and auctions. She had a keen eye for good antiques, and enjoyed purchasing and displaying her treasures. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of sixty three years, Charles E. Hall; a host of extended family and friends; Special thanks to Kathy Denton, Janice & Bobby Kelley, & the staff of Carrick Glen.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

