OBIT: Mr. Kenneth Perdue

Mr. Kenneth Perdue, age 78, of South Carthage, died Tuesday, January 8, at Summit Medical Center. He is survived by: wife, Virginia Moore Perdue; daughter, Rebecca Parman and fiance’ Kenneth Norman of Lebanon; son, Dewey Perdue and wife Marcia of Murfreesboro; step-children, Tonya Rushing and husband Greg of Carthage, Tracy George and wife Susie of Lebanon, Amy Owens and husband Dean of Richland, MS, Lori Dungan and husband Robert of Jacksonville, FL., 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Carthage Chapel on Saturday, January 12, at 4:00 PM. David Donegan will present the eulogy.

Visitation on Saturday only from 2:00 PM until service time at 4:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage