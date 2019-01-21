OBIT: Mr. Francis Edward Daniels

Mr. Francis Edward Daniels

Mr. Francis Edward Daniels, age 78, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Mr. Daniels was born September 6, 1940 in Rutland, Vermont, a son of the late Franklin Keller Daniels and Margaret Dorothy Lajoice. He was also preceded in death by Daughter; Barbara Daniels, Granddaughter; Paige Daniels, Brother; Norman Daniels, and Sister; Dorothy Margaret Page. He married Judy Ann Bishop on October 13, 1973. Mr. Daniels worked as a truck driver and as a heavy equipment operator. He was also a longtime musician. Mr. Daniels liked fishing and loved music.

Mr. Daniels is survived by Wife of 45 years; Judy Daniels of Brush Creek, TN. Nine Children; Bonnie (Peter) Corsi of Rutland VT, Frank (Michelle) Daniels of Fairhaven, VT, Donna (George) Chamberland of Rutland, VT, Donald (Karin) Daniels of Pennsville, NJ, Ronnie Daniels of Brush Creek, TN, Randy Daniels of Pittsburgh, PA, Fred Daniels of Ft. McCallister, GA, Corey (Lauri) Daniels of Brush Creek, TN, and Kerby (Tabatha) Daniels of Gordonsville, TN. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.

Celebration of Life services for Mr. Daniels are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Fryday, January 25, 2019 at 3PM with Jane Turner officiating.

Visitation with the Daniels Family will be on Friday from 12 noon until service time at 3PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.