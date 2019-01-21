OBIT: Mr. James Panipinto

Mr. James Panipinto, of Mt. Juliet, died at 9:54 a.m. Sunday morning January 20, 2019 at the Carrick Glen Senior Living in Mt. Juliet. He was 96.

Mr. Panipinto was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was to be transferred to the Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home on San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida for services and interment to follow.

Mr. Panipinto is survived locally by a daughter Mary Panipinto Robinson and husband Dan of Mt. Juliet.

The complete obit will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE