OBIT: Mr. Michael Lynn Linder

Mr. Michael Lynn Linder, age 56, of Buffalo Valley, TN, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019.

Mr. Linder was born December 17, 1962 in Jamestown, TN, a son of the late Shellie Sheldon Linder and Audie Nena King Linder. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Gerry Linder and Great-Nephew; Reece Turner. He loved Nascar Racing, especially Dale Earnhardt. He was also a fan of the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Mr. Linder is survived by Sister; Brenda (Dale) Pedigo of Buffalo Valley, TN. Nieces and Nephews; Shane (Valorie Heflin) Turner, Shaun (Barry Hitchcock) Turner, Ciera (Lee Hitchcock) Pedigo, Seth (Candice) Pedigo, Sonyia Linder, and Darrell Linder. Sixteen great nieces and nephews; Jordan, Cadin, Serenity, Isabella, Khloe, Alyssa, Summer, Maddalyn, Kash, Delilah, Colten, Brody, Logan, Isaiah, Alyiah, and Gabriel. Sister-in-Law; Marsha Linder Simmons.

Funeral Services for Mr. Linder are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 7PM with Bro. Steve Warren officiating.

The Family will gather for Graveside Services and Interment on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 10AM at the Wright Cemetery off of Hwy 52 in Jamestown, TN.

Visitation with the Linder Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 3PM until 7PM.

The Family requests memorial donations be made to assist with funeral expenses.

