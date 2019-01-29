OBIT: Mrs. Julia Eastes Watts

, age 92, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Mrs. Julia was born July 22, 1926 in Rock City, TN, a daughter of the late Earl Franklin Eastes and Lee Ona Dedman Eastes. She married Glenn R. Watts on September 14, 1946 and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2002. Mrs. Julia was also preceded in death by Brothers; Ray Dell Eastes, Doyle Eastes, Billy W. Eastes, James Eastes, and Frank Eastes.

Mrs. Watts was a 1945 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She owned and operated the Walton Hotel from 1960 until 1975 with her Husband; Glenn. Mrs. Julia was an antique collector and enjoyed going to flea markets. Mrs. Watts was a charter member of the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville which organized in 1956.

Mrs. Watts is survived by Son; Randy (Shelia) Watts of Gordonsville, TN. Grandson; Jason Watts of Gordonsville, TN. Granddaughter; Christy Bryant of Brush Creek, TN. Great-Grandsons; Hunter Mann, Hayden Mann, and Brandon Mann. Sisters; Eleanor (Will) Andrews of Elizabethton, TN, Carolyn Askew of Franklin, TN, and Jean Heidel of Gallatin, TN. Sisters-in-Law; Sara Eastes of Watertown, TN, Linda Eastes of Nashville, TN, JoAnn Eastes of Spartanburg, SC, and Lavetta Eastes of Fort Worth, TX.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Watts are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 2PM with Bro. Ray Gilder officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Watts Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 4PM until 8PM and on Wednesday after 12 Noon until service time at 2PM.

The Watts Family requests memorials in Mrs. Julia’s memory be made to the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville.

