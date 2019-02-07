OBIT: Ms. Sharan Venable Taylor

Ms. Sharan Venable Taylor, age 81, of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, February 6, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by a son, Richard Dale Reed of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ms. Taylor is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, February 12, at 4:00 PM at Carthage First Baptist Church. Bro. Tim Frank will officiate.

Visitation will be on Tuesday only from 3:00 PM until service time at 4:00 PM at the church.

Sanderson of Carthage