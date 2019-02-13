OBIT: Mr. James Westley “Mutt” Pritchett

Mr. James Westley “Mutt” Pritchett, age 83, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Mr. Pritchett was born October 25, 1935, a son of the late Thomas Elmer Pritchett and Janie Nellene Thomas Pritchett. He married Carolyn Sue Bennett Pritchett, known by many as “Ma”, on March 8, 1957 and she preceded him in death on December 16, 2015. Mr. Pritchett was also preceded in death by Step-Mother; Roberta Pritchett, Sister; Linda Pritchett, Sister-in-Law; Ruth Pritchett, and Brother-in-Law; Jerry Smith.

Mutt attended the Brush Creek School until going to high school at Gordonsville High School where he graduted in 1954. Following graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy until retirement in 1974, having twenty years of service. During service time he was stationed in San Diego, CA, and Jacksonville, FL. Following his military career, Mr. Pritchett worked at the Smith Farmers Co-Op for ten years. Mutt was a member of the Brush Creek Lions Club and was awarded the “Lions Heart Award.” He worked to restore the Brush Creek School building as a community center. Mr. Pritchett was given his nickname, “Mutt” by his grandfather and it followed him all through his life.

Mutt loved horses, mules, and his loyal dog, “Wrangler.” He never met a stranger, and if he didn’t know you, he would talk until you became friends. He was saved in 1972 and loved the Lord. He was a faithful member of the Brush Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Mutt was a loving father to three daughters; Beverly (Sherrill) Bennett of Brush Creek, TN, Rose (Timmy) Lea of Brush Creek, TN, and Tammy (Dago) Garcia-Romo of Brush Creek, TN. Grandchildren; Kelli (Andy) Hall, Jeff (Rachel) Bennett, Brandon Lea, Brittany Lea, Ashley (Danny Ray) Pichette, Lucas Hall, Andy Garcia-Romo, and Julianna Sue Garcia-Romo. Great-Grandchildren; Jenny, Abby, Ali, Elle, Ivy, Oslyn, Eli, Raelyn, Kallie Ann, and Lennox Gage. Brothers; Glenn Pritchett of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dennis (Cathy) Pritchett of Manchester, TN. Sisters; Sarah Smith of Brush Creek, TN, Debbie (James) Bush of Gordonsville, TN, and Tammy (George) Ward of Georgia. Several nieces and nephews that loved him dearly also survive.

Celebration of Life services for Mr. Pritchett are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1PM with Bro. Chris Chambers and Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Private Interment will take place in a small family cemetery.

Visitation with the Pritchett Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 4PM until 8PM and on Thursday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The Family requests memorials in Mr. Mutt’s memory be made to the Brush Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Lighthouse Christian Camp, or the Pritchett Family Cemetery Fund.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.