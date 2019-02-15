OBIT: Mrs. Colleen Taylor Snyder

, age 93, of Murfreesboro, TN, and a native of Dekalb County, TN, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Mrs. Snyder was born February 23, 1926 in the Indian Creek Community of Dekalb County, TN, a daughter of the late Chess Taylor and Willie Gertrude Fuson Taylor. She married Eugene Snyder and he preceded her in death on October 31, 1997. Mrs. Snyder was also preceded in death by Siblings; Clyde Taylor, Obel Taylor, Willie Joe Taylor, and Clara Nell Taylor, two infant children, one great grandchild and one great-great grandchild.

Mrs. Snyder is survived by three sons; Roger (Mae) Snyder of Maryville, TN, Kenny (Dorothy) Snyder of Caryville, TN, and Perry (Shirley) Snyder of Mississippi. Three daughters; Linda Snyder Neal of Smithville, TN, Cathy Snyder Stem of Lascassas, TN, and Dianne Snyder Myers and Dennis Harper of Lascassas, TN. Brother; J.B. Taylor of Alexandria, TN. Grandchildren; Gayle Pack, Greg Neal, Bruce Neal, Brian Neal, Amber Klipa, Tony Myers, Chris Snyder, and Patricia LaValley. Nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Snyder are scheduled to be conducted from Avant Funeral Homes on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2PM with Pastor Ronnie Neal officiating. Interment will follow in the Dekalb County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Snyder Family will be at Avant Funeral Home on Sunday from 12:30PM until service time at 2PM.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME, DIRECTORS.