OBIT: Joe Charles Hearn

Joe Charles Hearn, age 65 of Brush Creek, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at his residence.

He was born November 7, 1953 in Wilson County, the son of Charles Edward Hearn and Katherine Elwie Paschal. Mr. Hearn was a truck driver and a member of the Alexandria Lions Club.

Funeral services were Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Mathis officiating. Burial followed in the Paschal Family Cemetery.

Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Tammy Hearn of Alexandria; sons, Tim (Shelley) Hearn and Tyler Hearn of Brush Creek; grandchildren, Jaycee Johnson, Jayden Hearn, Justin Hearn; brothers, Donnie (Carol) Hearn and Ben (Kathy) Hearn; nieces and nephews, Rob Charles Hearn, Mary Katherine (Ben) Keltner, Brady (Morgan) Hearn and John Bratten (Samantha) Hearn, sister-in-law, Teresa Powell; brother-in-law, Tim Granstaff.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jonathan Charles Hearn; niece, Dana Carol Hearn; and nephew, Robert Adam Hearn.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Chad’s Run or The Shriners Hospital for Children.

