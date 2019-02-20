OBIT: Mr. Calvin Haywood Jackson, Jr.

age 84, of Gordonsville passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019. Mr. Jackson was born on November 16, 1934 in Putnam Co. Tn. a son of the late Calvin Haywood Jackson, Sr. and Myrtle Denson Jackson. He was also preceded in death by brothers: James Jackson, Will Allen Jackson, Jim Jackson, Woodrow Jackson, and Marshall Jackson: sisters: Annie Duke and Edna Smith: half brothers and sisters: Horace Jackson, Vallie Williams and Eurline Jackson. He worked in the mobile home business for 35 to 40 years and after retiring he worked for Summit Construction.

Mr. Jackson is survived by children: Lori (Carlos) Sanchez-Santillan of Gallatin, TN, Calvin Robert (Erica) Jackson of Clarksville, TN, Wanda (Tim) Camp of Logansport, IN, Gail (Barry) Dewitt of Logansport, IN, and Everett (Beth) Jackson of Logansport, IN , sisters: Aline Hancock of Cookeville, TN and Willene Jackson of Indiana , half-brothers and sisters; Thurman Jackson of Elmwood, TN, Donald Jackson of Elmwood, TN, Veller Dyer of Pleasant Shade, TN , William Jackson of Tompkinsville, KY and David Hancock; grandchildren: Tiffany (Andrew) Hayes, Christopher Kelley, Jasmine (Trey) Adams, Audrey (Michael Plummer) Jackson, Scott (Saleah) Jackson, Amber Jackson, Anna Gammons, Ashley Nannie, several other grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Mr. Jackson’s remains rest at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services will be conducted Saturday afternoon February 23, 2019 at 1 PM with Bro. Doug Dillard officiating. Interment will follow in the Smellage Cemetery in Putnam Co.

Mr. Jackson’s family will receive friends on Friday February 22, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 8PM and on Saturday February 23, 2019 after 10AM.