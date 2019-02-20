OBIT: Mrs. Estilene Hackett Anderson Dilleha

Mrs. Estilene Hackett Anderson Dilleha, age 99, of Kempville, died Tuesday morning, February 19, at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette. She is survived by: sister-in-law, Mildred Hackett of Gallatin; 3 step-children, Judy Formosa of Cross Plains, Betsye Thomas and husband Daniel of Rock Bridge, Marty Dilleha and wife Angela of Cookeville; caregiver, Vickie Givens and husband Ricky of Buffalo; 7 step grandchildren; 8 step-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Dilleha is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, February 23, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Bryan Bratcher will officiate. Robin Givens Moore will present the eulogy. Serving as pallbearers are: Jason Vitala, Hunter Thomas, Gabriel Vickers, David Hackett, Eric Mundy, Steven Kemp. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will begin on Friday morning at the Hackett Chapel in Kempville from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church.

Sanderson of Kempville