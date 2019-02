Thelma Sadler passed away on February 19, 2019 at age 81. No services are scheduled.

Mrs. Sadler was born in Carthage, loved reading and shopping, and took great pride in her cooking.

She is survived by sons Barry (Marsha) Lee and Bobby (Brenda) Armstead, siblings Shelia Freeman, Tony Burton, Deborah Lebee, and Ronnie (Shelby) Burton, and Hazel (Gerald) Beyers, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband, Earl Sadler, daughter, Kim Peeler, parents J.W. and Modie Angel Burton, and siblings, J.C. Burton, Diane Mason, and Peggy Reece.

