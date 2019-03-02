OBIT: Mr. Christopher Lynn McKinney

, age 45, of Hickman, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Chris was born February 15, 1974 in Carthage, TN, a son of Dickie McKinney and Phyllis Winfree McKinney. He married Nikki Davis on October 3, 1992. Chris was a 1992 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He worked at Graphic Packaging for over twenty years. Chris enjoyed target shooting and spending time with his family. He was an avid University of Tennessee and Boston Red Socks fan. Chris took great pride in the maintenance and upkeep of his home and could always be found outdoors working in the yard every chance he got.

Mr. McKinney is survived by Wife; Nikki McKinney of Hickman, TN. Two Children; Darien Paige McKinney Johns and Levi McKinney. Grandson; Kayden Johns. Parents; Dickie and Phyllis McKinney of New Middleton, TN. Brother; Dennis (Fiancé Tracy Robinson) McKinney of New Johnsonville, TN.

Services for Mr. McKinney are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 5PM with Bro. Royce Martin officiating.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 12 Noon until service time at 5PM.

The Family requests memorials be made to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network,www.tspn.org.

