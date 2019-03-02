OBIT: Mrs. Juanita Harville

Mrs. Juanita Harville, age 80, a longtime resident of the Maggart Community, died Tuesday morning, February 26, at Concordia Nursing and Rehab in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Rhonda Warren and husband Tim of Pea Ridge; son, LaDon Harville of Tuckers Cross Roads; foster-son, David Ray and wife Crystal of Lebanon; 5 grandchildren, J. T. Thompson, David Earl Thompson and wife Rachel, Dustin Thompson Sr. Kyle Harville and wife Jessie, Jacob “Redd” Harville; foster grandchildren, Summer Ray, Shayne Raye and wife Kandi; brother, Peyton Hawthorne of McMinnville; 8 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Harville is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday morning, March 1, at 11:00 AM. Bro. Bobby Ray will officiate. Interment in the Dickens Cemetery in the Maggart Community. Serving as pallbearers are: J. T. Thompson, David Earl Thompson, Dustin Thompson, Kyle Harville, Redd Harville, Shayne Ray.

Visitation will begin on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Dickens Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage