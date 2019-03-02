OBIT: Mrs. O’Geal Carter

Mrs. O’Geal Carter, age 89, of Carthage, died Tuesday evening, February 26, at Concordia Nursing and Rehab in Carthage. She is survived by: children, Alecia Spigner and husband Rev. Dr. Harry Spigner of Indianapolis, Indiana, Helkie Carter of Nashville, Crelious Sadler and husband Gary of Nashville, Horatio Carter of Murfreesboro, Hjordis Carter of Columbia,South Carolina, Hardini Carter and wife LaRhonda of Nashville, Hysica Carter and wife Shane’ of Murfreesboro; Louise Brown of Southfield, MI, Irene Dirkson and husband Earl of Cookeville; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; god-children, Loretta Valentine, Chandra Thompson, Clara Sadler, Bessie Pickett, Cleo King, Marquesa King.

Mrs. Carter is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, March 4, at 1:00 PM. Rev. Dr. Harry Spigner will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jason Spigner, Basil Carter, Scott Dirkson, Brant Sadler, Elliot Carter, Hardini Carter.

Visitation will be on Monday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage