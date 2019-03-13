OBIT: Mr. Fred Roberts

Mr. Fred Roberts, age 77, of Carthage, died Tuesday morning, March 12, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Louise Roberts; sons, Tommy Roberts and wife Tecia of County House Circle, Barney Roberts and wife Laura of Ashland City; brother, Bobby Roberts of Creekwood; 4 grandchildren, Trevor Roberts, Ashley Roberts, Kendall Roberts, Jordan Roberts; 1 great-grandchild, Aubrey Stoner.

Mr. Roberts is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, March 15, at 1:00 PM. Rev. Bill Parkerson will officiate. Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Gerald Kelly, James Shoemake, Michael Austin Roberts, David Biggs, Ricky Hunt, David Hunt.

Visitation will begin on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

