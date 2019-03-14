OBIT: Mr. Clifton Lee Berryman

, age 65, of Carthage, TN, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.Clifton was born August 22, 1953 in Russellville, AL, a son of the Grace Ann Fuller Burcham and the late Willie Clifton Berryman. He married Carolyn Tollett on March 16, 1979. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Mr. Berryman is survived by Wife of 43 years; Carolyn Tollett Berryman of Carthage, TN. Four Children; Christopher Berryman of Carthage, TN, Candice Berryman of Newnan, GA, Cory Berryman of Brush Creek, TN, and Krissy Berryman of Cookeville, TN. Grandchildren; Jade “JJ” Berryman, Kaytlyn Oglesby, and Landon Oglesby. Mother; Grace Ann Burcham of Spruce Pine, AL. Brothers; Douglas Eugene Berryman of Russellville, AL, and Joel Anthony Burcham of Spruce Pine, AL. Sisters; Sue Ann Landers of Russellville, AL and Connie Watts of Huntsville, AL.

Funeral Services for Mr. Berryman are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 3PM. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 4PM until 8PM and on Friday from 12 Noon until service time at 3PM.

