OBIT: Mrs. Leslie Silcox Alford

Mrs. Leslie Silcox Alford, of Carthage, died at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin at 5:25 a.m. Sunday morning March 17, 2019 where she was admitted March 15th to Sumner Hospice suffering from respiratory distress.

Mrs. Alford is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her family was to make arrangements on Monday morning March 18th at 10 a.m.

She was the mother of Leah of Madison and Lawrence Silcox of the Grant Community and the sister of Sherry Anderson of the Defeated Creek Community and Candace Richmond of the Turkey Creek Community.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE