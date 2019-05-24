OBIT: Mrs. Ida Sue McKinley Reeves

Mrs. Ida Sue McKinley Reeves, age 86, of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She is survived by: two sons, David (Susan) Reeves of Collierville, TN, Paul (Michele) Reeves of Brentwood; one daughter, Katherine (Jeff) Wright of Franklin, TN; one sister, Tommie McKinley Clemons and husband James of Carthage; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, May 24 at 11:00 AM at the Granville United Methodist Church in Granville. Bro. David Dunn and Rev. Terry Little will officiate. Interment in the Granville Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Thursday at the Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday at the Granville United Methodist Church from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Caris Healthcare-Murfreesboro.

