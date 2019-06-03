OBIT: James Garvey McKee

James Garvey McKee, age 88 of Lebanon passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Carrick Glen Senior Living in Mt. Juliet. Mr. McKee was born in Smith County in the Grant Community to the late Garvey Wilson and Loron Louise Carson McKee. He is survived by wife of 67 years, Weibena Hackett McKee. They were married on July 14, 1951. Also survived by daughter, Amy McKee Hamilton; brother, Franklin Delano (Faye) McKee; grandchildren, Keela Manning (Jordan) Johnson and Zia Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Zion Michael Johnson and Andrew Alexzander “Zander” Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kemmel and Lucy Hackett, Spicey Hackett Dozier, and Susie Hackett Pope; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by sons, John Scott McKee and Jerry Miles McKee; brothers, Alvin Murphey McKee and John Carson McKee; sisters, Margaret McKee Kieffer and Mary Frances McKee Crain; and brothers-in-law, Oplis Hackett and Connie Dozier.

Mr. McKee was a member of College Hills Church of Christ serving on the communion and edification teams and as a greeter. He helped with the community garden and for many years he was responsible for locking up after everyone left on Sunday and Wednesday nights. He and his wife were also the recipients of the Homecoming award. He was a farmer and was owner and operator of several service stations. He and his wife operated the Handi Market in Gordonsville, home of Tennessee’s first broasted chicken. Mr. McKee was a former Smith County Commissioner, a member of Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Department and a founding member of Gordonsville Church of Christ. He also served as president of Southside Lion Club and Smith Utility District.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation from 12 noon until the service. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery. Sherry Winfrey and Ken Beck will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Bill McKee, Carson McKee, Roy Crain, Jared Bates, Kenneth Hackett, and Charles Morgan.

The family would like to recognize Sherry Winfrey, dear friend to James.

Honorary pallbearers, The College Hills Church of Christ Faith Seekers Sunday School Class, Tom Grant, and the employees of DT McCall. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Cemetery Attn: Charles Poston 5247 Big Springs Rd., Lebanon, TN 37090.

Services by Partlow Funeral Chapel, Lebanon.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the McKee Family.

PARTLOW OF LEBANON