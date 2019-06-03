OBIT: Mr. Eddie Lee Upchurch,

age 59, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Mr. Upchurch was born June 19, 1959 in Carthage, TN, a son of the late Frank Burton Upchurch and Eva Ray Mofield Upchurch. He was also preceded in death by Siblings; Donald Upchurch, Jimmy Upchurch, and infant Linda Gail Upchurch. Eddie worked in logging and also worked as a handyman. He was a Baptist.

Mr. Upchurch is survived by Brothers; Billy Ray Upchurch of Hartsville, TN, and Tommy Nelson Upchurch of Smyrna, TN. Sisters; Mary Siebers of Spencer, TN, Margaret White of Nashville, TN, Joann (Keith) Key of Springfield, TN, and Michelle Leean Brooks of Springfield, TN. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Memorial Services and Interment for Mr. Upchurch are scheduled to be conducted at the Bethlehem Cemetery on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1PM.

The family requests donations be made to assist with funeral expenses.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.