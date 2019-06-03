OBIT: Mr. Vernon Hesson

Mr. Vernon Hesson

Mr. Vernon Hesson age 79 of the Russell Hill Community was pronounced dead on arrival at the River View Regional Medical Center E.R. at 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening June 1, 2019 after becoming gravely ill at his Hesson Ridge Lane home.

Mr. Hesson was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where Eld. Junior Dickerson and Eld. Michael Nesbitt officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon June 4th funeral services. Burial followed in the Hesson family plot at the Patterson Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community with military honors.

Masonic Chapel services were conducted Monday evening June 3rd by the Difficult Masonic Lodge # 451 of which he was a member and Past Master.

Born Jessie Vernon Hesson on November 4, 1939, he was the oldest of fifteen children born to the Jessie Winfred Hesson who died at the age of 65 on April 18. 1981 and Willie C. Anderson Hesson who died at the age of 85 on August 12, 2006 and was the sixth of their children to die.

Siblings preceding him in death were twin brothers who died as infants, Dewayne Hesson who died December 17, 1955 and Delain Hesson who died October 21, 1955, J. W. Hesson who died December 17, 1958 at birth, Donald D. Hesson who died October 5, 2011 at the age of 70 and Kathy June Hesson Harville who died March 17, 2017 at the age of 67.

Mr. Hesson was united in marriage at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon on February 15, 1964 to Norene Community native, the former Frances Jean McPeak.

He was saved at an early age and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist Church.

He was employed with the State of Tennessee as an electrical inspector, a position he had held for forty nine years this last March.

Mr. Hesson’s first three years was as an inspector under the late A.E. Cooper, then forty one years as inspector in Smith, Jackson, Clay and parts of Dekalb and Putnam and the last five years as inspector, only for Macon County.

Mr. Hesson was a Shriner and member of the Al Menah Temple and was a member of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, a member of the Commandery # 7 Knights Templar in Lebanon, Council #109 of Lebanon, Royal Arch Masons of Tennessee #25, Past Worthy Patron Order of the Eastern Star # 190 in Carthage.

He also was a past member of both the Smith County Quarterly Court and the Smith County Commission and had formally served on the Upper Cumberland Membership Corporation Board of Directors.

He proudly served our country with the United States Army having been inducted on August 25, 1959 stationed with the Company Battalion 10 Regiment at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and was honorably discharged with the rank of private at Fort Riley, Kansas and was transferred to National Guard Reserve status from which he was again honorably discharged on July 31, 1965.

For over forty nine years he was a member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors.

Surviving in addition to his wife Frances, of over fifty five years, are their five children, Jessie Hesson Jr. and Wife Trina Ford Hesson, Ann Maree Bane and husband Johnny Bane Jr. all of the Pleasant Shade Community, Jeanne Bell and husband Michael of the Oak Grove Community, Jim Hesson and wife Desiree Vattilana Hesson of Cookeville, Jay Hesson and wife Heather Russell Hesson of the Pleasant Shade Community; nine siblings, Daniel Hesson and wife Joyce Gregory Hesson, Darrell Hesson all of the Russell Hill Community, Windle Hesson and wife Regina of the Rocky Mound Community, Rickey Hesson and wife Martha of the Riddleton Community, Carolyn Halliburton and husband Joe, Ronald Hesson and wife Gladys, Randy Hesson, all of the Defeated Creek Community, Teresa Hesson Woodard and husband Chris of Hartsville, Betty Hesson Hubbard and husband Jerry of the Four-Way-Inn Community; fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The Hesson family requests memorials to either the Patterson Cemetery Mowing Fund or the Shriner’s Children Hospital.

