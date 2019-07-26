OBIT: Mrs. Dorothy Mae (Smith) Rollins

Mrs. Dorothy Mae (Smith) Rollins, age 86, of Cambridge, Wisconsin passed away at her daughters Julia’s home. She is survived by; children, Ralph (Viki) Rollins of Hoffman Estates, IL, Stephan (Patricia) Rollins of Streamwood, IL, Julia (George) Smid of Cambridge, WI, Henry (Hank) Rollins of Schaumburg, IL, Edward (Angie) Rollins of Humbird WI; step daughter Betty (Rollins) Bell of Nashville, TN. Grandchildren, Christopher (Elizabeth) Allen, Mark (Heather) Allen, Jeremy (Angela) Allen, Bradley (Anna) Rollins, Matthew (Colleen) Rollins, Allison (Michael) Guerrero, Stephan Edward Rollins, Michael William Rollins, Jay Dee Rollins, Jillian Marie Rollins, Stephanie Julia Rollins, and Ray (Frances) Bell. Great-Grandchildren, Devin, Kaitlyn, Lindsey, Kyleigh, Nicholas, Brody, Zachary, Megan, Vilma, Garrett, Kajsa, Grayson, Sianna and Celine. Her “adopted” grandchildren-Khloe and Julia Griffin; great-great-grandchildren, Mason and Jackson Bell; brothers and sisters, Jewell Wayne (Priscilla) Smith, Mary Katherine (Gary) Conder, Georgianna Smith, Patricia (Christopher) Smith-Anderson, Penny Kay Smith and Kathy Massey and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be conducted on Sunday, July 28, at 12 noon at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Interment to follow in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Visitation at Sanderson from 11:00-12:00 on Sunday only.