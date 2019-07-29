OBIT: Mr. Glenn “Da Da” Huffines

Mr. Glenn “Da Da” Huffines

Mr. Harold “Da Da” Huffines, age 83, of the Rock City Community , died Monday morning, July 29, at Hartsville Health Care. He is survived by: daughter, Judy Proffitt and husband Keith of Rome; granddaughter, Jessica Ramsey and husband Dave of Rock City; step great-granddaughter, Dixie Ramsey of Horseshoe Bend.

Mr. Huffines is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where a Celebration of Life will be conducted on Wednesday morning, July 31, at 11:00 AM. Sis. Alline Smith will offer prayer and Jessica Ramsey will present family comments. Interment in the Draper Cemetery in the Wartrace Creek Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Chuck McCrary, Scott Massey, Ken McKay, Barry Corley, Jr. Ayers, Randy Ayers. Honorary pallbearers are the Wilson County Road Commission.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Draper Cemetery Mowing fund.

